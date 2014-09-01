Truck stop hosts Labor Day tradition

A Worth County Truck Stop treated people to a nice Labor Day meal Monday night.

Ed's Truck stop in Poulan held its 18th annual Labor Day Sing. Folks brought their lawn chairs and enjoyed live music and an $8 plate of fried chicken and mullet.

Owner Ed Souter says it's one way of giving back to the community as the business celebrates its 50th anniversary. "Not only do people come eat, but they come socialize and talk to their neighbor you know and just have good fellowship," said Souter.

Sylvester Pastor Mike Davis enjoyed the evening and the company. "They treat everyone like they are important and they care about them and it's just a good place to be," Davis said.

The entertainment tonight was provided by "Old Friends" and the " Todd Williams Band."

