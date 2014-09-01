Police: Suspects tried to run over trooper in high speed chase

Valdosta Police are investigating are investigating after shots were fired overnight during a pursuit by Georgia State Patrol.

Officials said it happened around 3 a.m. on Highway 41. According to a report, a trooper observed a Nissan Sentra speeding on the highway and tried to pull it over.

The driver refused to stop at first, but later pulled off in a grassy area near Way Street. That's where police said the driver tried to use the car as a weapon against the trooper.

The GSP trooper fired shots at the car, which then drove off again and was later found abandoned just a few blocks away near Lake Park Road and Hudson Street.

Officials said two men were inside the car before running away.

The trooper was not hurt in the chase.

Police later called in a K-9 unit to search for the two men.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was also called to assist in the case.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.