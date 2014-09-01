Police: Long-barreled rifles used in Albany drive-by shooting

Albany Police say a man was injured overnight during a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Holloway Avenue.

According to a report, police said a tan or white Chevrolet Tahoe drove by a home where three people were standing outside.

Investigators said that's when gunmen inside the Tahoe began shooting with what they said were long-barreled rifles.

28-year-old Stanley Jones was shot in the side of his chest and in the foot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The two others standing outside were not hit. Witnesses at the scene told police several shots were fired.

Authorities have collected evidence from the scene, which was roped off early Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police.

