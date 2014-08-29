Game of the Week: Hoover at Colquitt Co.

One of the biggest high school football games in the country is taking place right here in South Georgia.

Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst knows his Packers are in for a test this week when the Hoover High Bucs come to Moultrie from Alabama

Propst previously coached at Hoover before coming to Moultrie- and knows exactly how talented the Bucs will be at the Mack.

Hoover is coming off a three point loss to Miami Central- and the Bucs haven't lost two games in a row since before Propst took over

He says that means Hoover will be extra motivated to earn a win.

But the Packers are pretty motivated as well- and after a 31-14 blowout win over Mill Creek- they're might confident as well.

Propst says it's going to be fun

"I've been at both places. So I think it's going to be a test of wills. I think it's going to be one of them good ol' south Georgia brawls that if I was a common fan then I'd make sure I was here. I don't know if you'll see a better game all year," he said.

Kickoff is at 8:00 Friday night. We'll have the highlights on the Locker Room Report.

