Locker Room Part 1 Aug. 29, 2014

Welcome to week two of the season!
We've got highlights from the biggest games in south Georgia, including Colquitt County taking on Alabama power Hoover.
Valdosta tries to make it two impressive wins in a row as they host Thomas County Central, while Lee County and Tift County each try to stay unbeaten.
Also in this block, Mitchell County and Albany battle in their respective season openers, and Monroe takes on Terrell County.
