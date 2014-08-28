WALB's Most Wanted: Jason Semrau

On this edition of WALB’s Most Wanted, investigators in four counties need your help finding a suspected serial burglar.Take a look 42-year old Jason Semrau, Dougherty County police believe he is the man that broke into into a home in the 400 block of Oakwood Street.He's a suspect in nearby burglaries in Worth County and Turner County deputies say they think he's responsible for a burglary there in June.Dougherty County Police charged him with burglary theft by taking and other charges.He's also wanted in Terrell County and was arrested in Bibb County in May for other burglaries.