Two sent to hospital following crash started by police chase

One man who led a Dougherty County Police officer on a chase is hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after a crash. An innocent woman was also taken to the hospital.The officer says the driver ran a stop sign right in front of him on East Oglethorpe Boulevard near Albany State at 7:36 Thursday evening. He kept driving across the river before pulling over on Washington Street but then sped away when the officer approached the car. The officer chased him but as he backed off the driver ran a red light at Oakridge Drive and South Jackson Street and hit another car."One car was traveling south and another car was traveling west," said Sergeant Dana Harnage. "We are just marking the scene, trying to get the investigation going so we can figure out what happened. Marking the scene lets us know what's where, what kind of marks are on the pavement and right now we mark it as best we can and we can come back and see it in the daytime."

The driver who caused the crash was ejected. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating and has not released names or charges yet.









