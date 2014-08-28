The Locker Room Report: 8/22/14 (Pt. 2)

The Thomasville Bulldogs want to make a run at a region title- hosting West Laurens at Veterans Memorial. Tied at 14 in the first- Garrel Quainton looking deep to big Justin Smith- who tight ropes it inside the 20. After a few penalties- the screen pass snuffed out by Andrew Robinson at the end of the quarter. 21-14 Raiders. Dogs trying to rally before the break- but Junior Haynes pass is picked off. West Laurens holds off Thomasville, 42-35 the final.

