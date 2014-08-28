The Locker Room Report: 8/22/14 (Pt. 1)

Optimism abounds. Hope is eternal. At least until kickoff Friday night- everyone is 0-0- with their eyes on the state playoffs. Certainly the case at our game of the week in Sylvester. Jason Tone already in mid-season form working over one of the officials. His team, working over the Purple Hurricanes early, first possession for the Rams, the pitch to Dontavious Buford, he's to the outside and gone, the hardest hit he'll feel is from his own teammate in the end zone.

