Unattended stove blamed for Thomasville man's death

A 25-year-old man was killed overnight when a fire ripped through a Thomasville home.

The state says the cause was unattended food left cooking on the stove, and is ruled an accident, according to Glen Allen of the state Fire Safety Office.

Around 3:45, a neighbor spotted flames coming from a house in the 100 block of East Webster Street.

When firefighters got inside the home they found the body of Rodney Sewell.

Allen, an investigator with the state fire marshal's office, investigated the scene, and notified WALB of his findings about 9:00.

