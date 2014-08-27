WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (8/27/14): Deerfield-Windsor's Austin Cain

Senior leadership is big for any team, but especially in the season opener.

Deerfield-Windsor LB Austin Cain provided that and more for the Knights Friday, earning our player of the week honors.

The Knights' linebacker made sure his team had the momentum early on.

Cain scored two touchdowns, one on a fumble recovery in the end zone and another on a short run, giving DWS a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

He feels the defensive touchdown really set the tone for the rest of the game.

"It really helps to get the offense off the field for a while, puts our defense back out there, and kind of really shifts the momentum," Cain says. "I feel like I had to come out early with some senior leadership, and kind of let the younger guys follow in our footsteps."

The Knights head back to Florida this Friday night when they take on Sunshine State power North Florida Christian. That game is at 7:30 p.m.

