WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (8/26/14): Fitzgerald rallies for big win

The season's first WALB Team of the Week needed a few minutes to get going Friday night. But once they did, they were impressive.

Fitzgerald earned a big road win Friday night in Sylvester, rallying to beat Worth County.

After spotting the Rams a 13-0 first quarter lead, the Hurricane stormed back for a 27-20 win.

"After the game, I wanted to make sure they knew that I was proud of the fact that they said let's control what we can control," head coach Jason Strickland says. "Being down 13-0, there's nothing we can do about that. Now let's settle down and play football."

Fitzgerald jumped to 8th in the latest AA polls with the win. They can add to the momentum when they face 3rd ranked Heard County Saturday night at Mercer.

"Getting our guys on a college campus in a little different atmosphere on a Saturday night, we're excited about it," Strickland says. "Playing the quality of opponent of Heard County and coach Tim Barron and the job that they do, it's early in the season, it's about as good as it gets."

That game will be Saturday night at 8:00.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.