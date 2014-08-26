WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (8/25/14): Turner's Hillman weaves way through Terrell defense

Copyright 2014

After an exciting opening week of south Georgia high school football, there were plenty of plays to choose from. But only one was good enough to earn the WALB Play of the Week.It comes from Turner County's Kwan Hillman.Hillman received the punt from Terrell County and immediately avoided a tackle, somehow staying on his feet.After that, it was all about speed.Hillman weaved his way through the Green Wave defense before eventually being brought down at the Terrell County five yard line.The effort set up a Turner County win, and was good enough to earn the WALB Play of the Week honors.