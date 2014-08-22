Game of the Week: Fitzgerald at Worth Co.

Copyright 2014 WALB . All rights reserved.

High school football returns this evening- so does the Locker Room Report!With all the anticipation of the season and all the hard work put in this summer, no team wants to start out 0-1. That means the first game of the year is critical.Two teams with state playoff aspirations will square off in Sylvester tonight- the Worth County Rams hosting the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane.The 'Canes are coming off their 14th straight playoff appearance- with expectations in Fitzgerald high once again.The Rams are aiming for their first playoff appearance since 2011.Both schools know getting the season off to a good start is crucial.Worth Co. head coach Jason Tone said, "The first game of the year is definitely different, especially with it being at home. It's very important for our confidence level to come out and win that first game. So it's very important to get off to a fast start for our kids."That game kicks off tonight at 7:30 in Sylvester.You'll see highlights from this game and many others on the first Locker Room Report of the season at 11PM.