WALB's Most Wanted: Montravious Darity

On this edition of WALB’s Most Wanted Albany police need your help getting a man off the street accused beating and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.



Take a look at 25 year-old Montravious Darity. Officers spotted him this week near Dorsett Avenue on the city's Southside, but he managed to get away.



On August 7th, police say Darity forced his way inside his ex-girlfriend’s car and drove off with her inside. She told officers he struck her repeatedly in the head and body before she managed to escape through the window. He then took off in her 2004 Grand Cherokee. Warrants have been issued for Darity for battery, motor vehicle theft and kidnapping.



If you know where he is you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.



