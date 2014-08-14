WALB's Most Wanted Donmatreal Walker

On this edition of WALB’s Most Wanted, police need your help finding a seventh suspect wanted in a string of Albany smash and grab burglaries.

Take a look at Donmtreal Walker. He's along with six others are accused of using sledge hammers to break into four Albany businesses last week.

Wednesday Albany police announced arrests in the crimes that resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage along with stolen merchandise.

Now Police Chief John Proctor says he wants to keep the suspects in jail as long as possible to prevent crimes like this from happening.

If you know where Walker call APD or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS. Tonight Donmetral Walker becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.