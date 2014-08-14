Another arrest made in personal care death

Copyright 2014 WALB . All rights reserved.

The husband of the Coffee County LPN charged with a concealing a death after a body was found buried at Rosewood Manor assisted living facility is now in jail.James Jacobs was arrested Wednesday in Blackshear, Pierce County, and charged with financial fraud.Investigators say it's in connection to the death investigation and more charges are pending.He is being held in the Coffee County Jail along with his wife.Detectives say they are awaiting the identity of the body found buried last Friday beneath a shed at the facility in Nicholls.