WALB's Most Wanted: Smash and grab serial burglars

On this edition of WALB’s Most Wanted, a smash and grab burglar who lost his mask. He and three others suspected in several business smash and grab break-ins in Albany.Take a close look at this guy. This surveillance video shows a man busting through the back wall of MLK Grocery just before 5 a.m. Monday.Two men go through the hole and ransack the store. They take money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.That's where the camera gets a good look at one of the men. Do you recognize him? Police really want this group of crooks off the streets before they hit more businesses.There were similar break-ins at A&S Liquors on Mobile Avenue, Dollar General on East Oglethorpe, and Dixie Food Mart on East Broad.If you have any information on this call Albany Police or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS. Tonight the smash and grab gang and burglar who lost his mask become 4 of WALB's Most Wanted.