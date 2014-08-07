WALB's Most Wanted: Smash and grab serial burglars - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB's Most Wanted: Smash and grab serial burglars

On this edition of WALB’s Most Wanted, a smash and grab burglar who lost his mask. He and three others suspected in several business smash and grab break-ins in Albany.

Take a close look at this guy. This surveillance video shows a man busting through the back wall of MLK Grocery just before 5 a.m. Monday.

Two men go through the hole and ransack the store. They take money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

That's where the camera gets a good look at one of the men. Do you recognize him? Police really want this group of crooks off the streets before they hit more businesses.

There were similar break-ins at A&S Liquors on Mobile Avenue, Dollar General on East Oglethorpe, and Dixie Food Mart on East Broad.

If you have any information on this call Albany Police or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS. Tonight the smash and grab gang and burglar who lost his mask become 4 of  WALB's Most Wanted.

