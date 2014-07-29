Kendrick Johnson family files lawsuit against Lowndes Board of Education

By Colter Anstaett-

The parents of a south Georgia teenager found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at school have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Lowndes County Board of Education and its members.

The parents of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson filed the suit in Lowndes County Superior Court on Monday.

The lawsuit claims in part that the members of the board of education did not properly investigate a 2009 incident involving an altercation on a school bus between Johnson and another student while on a school trip to North Georgia.

Classmates found Johnson's body inside a rolled-up mat propped in a corner of the gym Jan. 11, 2013.

Lowndes County Sheriff's investigators concluded that Johnson died in a freak accident, saying he fell into the mat and was stuck upside down.

Johnson's parents insist that someone killed him.

"All of this is part of what the parents are attempting to do in furthering the investigation since the agencies that you would expect would do such an investigation have not been very straightforward," said Johnson family attorney Chevene King.

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial on "all issues so triable", in connection with what it claims was the improper investigation of the 2009 incident on the school bus and is requesting that "all other relief which [the Lowndes County Superior Court] deems to be appropriate" be awarded to the Johnson family.

Attorney's for the Lowndes County School District declined to comment on the suit Monday morning.

