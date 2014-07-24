WALB's Most Wanted: Lemonte Denard Muff and Corey Deion Wright

On this edition of WALB's Most Wanted Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is looking for two Albany men wanted for violent crimes.

Take a look at 22-year-old Lamonte Denard Muff and 18-year-old Corey Deion Wright.



Warrants have been issued for Muff for two counts of aggravated assault and probation violation. Muff is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 167 pounds. He has several tattoos including one that says "monte" on the left side of his neck. His last known address is the 1200 block of Sharon Drive in Albany.



Investigators say he is known to frequent night clubs. Wright is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault , criminal attempt to commit a felony and criminal trespass. Wright is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has tattoo on his forearm that says "Corey". His last known address in the 300 block of Slater King.