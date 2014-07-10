WALB's Most Wanted: Pizza Quick Bandit

On this edition of WALB’sMost Wanted, a Sylvester pizza place keeps getting hit by burglars, but the latest crook was caught on camera.

Sylvester Police hope you can identify this guy who broke in the Pizza Quick on East Franklin Street. This surveillance photo was taken last week. The man was able to get away with cash which hestole from the register. It's the third time this business has been hit thisyear and police really want this guy off the street before he breaks in anotherbusiness.

If youknow who he is call Sylvester Police at 776-8500 or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS,you could earns a reward.

On this Thursday, the Pizza Quick Bandit becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

