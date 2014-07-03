WALB's Most Wanted Patrick McCloud

On this edition of WALB’sMost Wanted Moultrie Police are looking for a man they say is armed anddangerous.

Take a look at 31 year old Patrick LeeMcCloud. They say he shot Michael Peeples in the chin around 2 p.m. Saturdaymorning in the 300 block of Second Street Northwest.

Officers found several shells casing from a 40caliber handgun. Peeples was able to give officers McCloud’s nickname Ra-Ra. That'show they identified him as the shooter.Investigators say McCloud has a lengthycriminal and violent past. He is 5 foot 8 inches and investigators believe he's stillin the area.

The victim is recovering from his wound butpolice want to hear from you if you know where McCloud is. Call Moultrie policeat 229-890-5500.

Tonight Patrick Re-Ra McCloud becomes one ofWALB's Most wanted.