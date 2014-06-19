WALB's Most Wanted: Kendravious Eafford

On this edition of WALB's Most Wanted...Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies looking for a teen wanted on multiple charges

Take a look at 19 year-old Kendravious Kendrall Eafford. He wanted on charges of robbery, sale of marijuana and probation violation. He's five foot, seven inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has ties to Arlington.

If see him or know where he is call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 229-849-2555. Tonight Kendravious Eafford becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.