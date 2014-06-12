BUSTED: John Dabney

On this Thursday's Most Wanted, the search continues for an ex-con accused of shooting at a Dougherty County store owner.

Fifty-seven year old John Dabney is accused of robbing the Stop and Shop on Cordele Road and shooting at the store owner who chased the suspect after the holdup last Tuesday night.

Wednesday Dougherty County Police recovered his getaway car, a 2002 Honda Accord off Telfair Avenue, but Dabney was nowhere to be found.

Dabney has a long criminal record. According to to the Georgia Department of Corrections he's been in a out of prison several times since the 1970's and most recently served nearly 20 year sentence for aggravated assault that wrapped up in 2012.

Dabney is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 220 pounds. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Dougherty County Police or CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Tonight John Dabney becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.



Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.



