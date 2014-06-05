Superior Court Judge injured in crash

Dougherty Chief Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette is one of three people at Phoebe Putney Hospital following a crash in Albany.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Stuart Avenue and Barnesdale Way.

Lockette's son said the judge is expected to be okay.

