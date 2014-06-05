WALB's Most Wanted: Natonya Chappell

On this Thursday's Most Wanted a Terrell County Fugitive with a violent past. Deputies want him off the streets.Take a look at Natonya Chappell.

He is wanted by the Terrell County Sheriff's Office for obstruction of an officer, fleeing and eluding an officer, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and seatbelt violations.

He is currently on parole for several crimes including aggravated assault. He has a long list of previous charges which include kidnapping and false imprisonment. Chappell may be in the Albany area his last known address 78 willow lane in Sasser.

If you know where he is call 9-1-1 or the Terrell County sheriff's office at 229-995-4488. Tonight Natonya Chappell becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.