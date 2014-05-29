WALB's Most Wanted: Man wanted for questioning in robberies

On this week's Most Wanted, Albany Police want to talk to a man about a series of business break-ins.

21-year-old Samuel Yarbrough isn't charged, but detectives say they have information that he was with three other men who broke into the Chevron Convenience Store on Stuart Avenue and the Phone Hub on Dawson Road on April 28th.

Yarbrough's last known address is 2601 Crossbow Court. He is described as 5'7 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Yarbrough is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

