WALB's Most Wanted Suspected Gang Members

On this Thursday's Most Wanted, a pair of suspected gang members sought by Albany Police Department in connection to a shooting outside a nightclub.

Take a look at 19-year - old Tevin Scott and 25-year-old Torieno Howard. Police say Scott was shot outside Club Vibe on March 23rd.,but now they say he also fired shots.

Warrants are out for his arrest charging him with aggravated assault, gang participation, and a gun violation.

Torieno Howard is wanted on counts of party to the crime of aggravated assault and gang participation.

Scott is 6 foot , 158 pounds. Howard 5'4 110 pounds.