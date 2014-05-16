WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (5/15/14): Tiftarea's Greer Howard

Tiftarea outfielder Greer Howard has accomplished quite a bit on and off the diamond.

Last month, the Panthers' senior signed a baseball scholarship at Emory University.

Then, he was named the Class of 2014's STAR Student.

Howard credits his parents for starting his focus on academics early.

"I've been pushed since I was little by my parents. It's always been an expectation to do my best," he says. "As I've gone into high school, it's become what I'm used to doing. I'm very thankful for my parents doing that obviously, because it's put me in a position to push myself even harder."

Howard says he plans to study economics at Emory with hopes of one day working in a Major League Baseball team's front office.

Copyright2014 WALB. All rights reserved.