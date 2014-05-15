WALB's Most Wanted: Copper Wire Crook

On this Thursday's Most Wanted, a couple of copper wire stealing crooks is sought by Albany Police

Albany Police released these surveillance photos of a man they say stole copper from inside the old Jamison Bedding building on Industry Drive. This surveillance picture was taken April 15th around 5 A-M

Building managers say the thief did more than 25 thousand dollars in damages and got away with an undetermined amount of copper.

Police say the man, who may have had an accomplice got in through the back door which was unlocked because of previous damage. He removed copper wiring and electrical panels.

Take a good look at the guy if you recognize him call Albany Police or Crime Stoppers at 436 TIPS.

Tonight the Copper Wire Crook becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.