Parents of Kendrick Johnson sue school system after son's death

The parents of Kendrick Johnson are suing the Lowndes County School System.

According to a report from CNN, they say the district was negligent and failed to protect their son from harassment and bullying which they say led to his death.

The 17-year old was found dead in a rolled up gym mat at Lowndes High last January.

Investigators ruled it an accident, saying Johnson reached in to get a shoe and got stuck.

An independent pathologist hired by the family concluded Johnson died from "unexplained, apparent non-accidental blunt force trauma."

The family is still waiting for the results of a federal investigation into Johnson's death.

