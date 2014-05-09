WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (5/8/14): Cairo's Annie Ross

It may not have ended the way the Cairo Syrupmaids soccer team wanted, but they were in the game thanks to their star forward Annie Ross, who just so happens to be our Student-Athlete of the Week.

Ross scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to rally her team back and force extra time in Wednesday's state playoff game.

The Cairo is also the proud owner of a 4.0 GPA, and says she knows how important the academic side of her time is to her future.



She plans to study international business in college, and says her math skills come in extra handy on the soccer pitch.

"You always have to be determined to finish out strong," she says. "It helps on how to read plays and everything, making triangles and intercepting passes."

Ross will play college soccer at Gardner-Webb.

Copyright2014 WALB. All rights reserved.