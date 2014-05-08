WALB's Most Wanted: Albany Trio Burglars

On this Thursday's Most Wanted police need your help finding a trio of burglars targeting Albany businesses.

Surveillance camera captured an image of this man on the night of April 24th. He and two other men attempted to break-in a business on 6th Avenue, but were unsuccessful.

Four days later, a trio of men was spotted on surveillance walking to Chevron on Stuart Avenue where a window was shattered and cigarettes were stolen.

It's not clear if these burglars are connected to a string of break-ins at Albany businesses in which crooks break holes in the wall to get inside.

If you know recognize the burglars call Albany police or Crime Stoppers at 436 tips Tonight these business burglars are among WALB's most wanted.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved