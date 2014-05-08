WALB's Most Wanted: Albany Trio Burglars

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am, at Vienna First Baptist Church.More >>
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am, at Vienna First Baptist Church.More >>
An expensive dog somehow got loose from his Calhoun County home, and mysteriously, showed up 50 miles away, in Dougherty County. But that's not the end of the unusual facts surrounding this case.More >>
An expensive dog somehow got loose from his Calhoun County home, and mysteriously, showed up 50 miles away, in Dougherty County. But that's not the end of the unusual facts surrounding this case.More >>
A man who barricaded himself inside an East Albany following a shooting has been found dead following a three hour standoff.More >>
A man who barricaded himself inside an East Albany following a shooting has been found dead following a three hour standoff.More >>
Police are searching the gunman who shot a man in the face late Monday in East Albany.More >>
Police are searching the gunman who shot a man in the face late Monday in East Albany.More >>
Albany Police Department (APD) handed out dozens of unique car air fresheners to remind parents and guardians of the dangers of leaving kids in a hot car.More >>
Albany Police Department (APD) handed out dozens of unique car air fresheners to remind parents and guardians of the dangers of leaving kids in a hot car.More >>