WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (5/1/14): Dougherty's Keon Randolph

Dougherty High's Keon Randolph has been a staple on the baseball field for the Trojans.

The four-year letterman is our student athlete of the week.

The senior has played just about everywhere on the field for the Trojans baseball team.



He's also managed to put together a 3.0 GPA.



Randolph says being a student-athlete is all about discipline, and he credits his parents and coaches for instilling that in him.

"It starts with a good upbringing, and I pride myself on having a very good upbringing and household," he says. "Also having coaches that assume that coach role, but also that role model role and that father role for those of us who weren't fortunate to have one."

Randolph says he would like to study kinesiology in college.

