WALB'S Most Wanted: Jimmy Antonio McGowan

One this Thursday's Most Wanted, Worth County Sheriff's deputies need your help getting a suspected drug dealer off the streets.

Take a look at 32-year-old Jimmy Antonio McGowan. He's wanted on several felony drug related charges including transactions in marijuana near a housing project, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute. He's also wanted on a probation violation.

Now McGowan is 5'10 and weighs 185 pounds. He goes by the nickname "Tiger". He's known to frequent Moultrie and Doerun.

If you know where deputies can catch Tiger call the Worth County Sheriff's Office at 776-8211. Tonight Jimmy McGowan becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

