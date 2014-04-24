WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/24/14): Worth Co.'s Denzel Gowdy

Worth County's Denzel Gowdy has developed into one of the Rams' best baseball players.

He's also developed into one of the school's best student-athletes.

Because of that, Gowdy is our Student Athlete of the Week.



The junior third baseman leads the Rams in home runs and RBI, and has helped the Rams to a second place tie in Region 1-AAAA.



Gowdy though has also worked to build a 3.6 GPA in the classroom, and he says he's always been taught the academics come before the athletics.

"If you aren't doing it in the classroom, the coaches won't let me play," Gowdy says. "My parents always made me make sure academically I was on top of my game. If I wasn't, I was sitting on the bench."

Gowdy says he plans to attend college to major in business after he graduates.

