Kendrick Johnson family, attorney share investigation with ASU students

Was it murder? Or just a horrible tragedy?

Kendrick Johnson's mother continued her quest for justice for her son Wednesday, speaking at Albany State University.

The 17-year-old student was found dead in a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes County High School last year.

But the family's attorney says the evidence points to something other than suffocation by accident. He believes there are people who know what happened.

"The only thing we asked for was the truth. We want justice for my son," said Johnson's mother Jacquelyn.

This week is Criminal Justice week at Albany State. Dr. Marlene Ramsey is a graduate of the University and says she wanted the week to make a profound impact on the students.

"They have to be able to place themselves in the place of both the victim and the offender so that they can empathize and effectively do their job," said Ramsey.

One student said the week has been emotional for her.

"It has impacted me because he was around my age and also because there is a lot of young people getting killed these days," said Raveen Rhodes. "No one is doing anything to solve it."

Jacquelyn Johnson says even though it's been almost a year and a half since her son's death, she won't stop searching for answers.

"We ain't goin' nowhere," said Johnson. "The answers is comin' sooner or later."

Last fall, U.S. Attorney Michael Moore ordered a federal investigation into Johnson's death. There has been no word on when that investigation will be complete.

For more on Kendrick Johnson visit the website set up by the family. www.justice4kj.org

