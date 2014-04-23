Kendrick Johnson family in Albany

By Nicole Rosales-

Wednesday morning the family of Kendrick Johnson will make an appearance at ASU to speak to students about their case, its all part of the university's criminal justice week.

Those organizing the presentation say this is something they are looking forward to, to be able to highlight the certain aspects of the system in a case that many people are familiar with.

To continue ASU's theme of justice for all, staff of the criminal justice department are putting together a special day for Kendrick Johnson's family. Professor Dr. Glenn Zuern says he hopes today will show his students that once they enter the justice system they will have to not only think of the victim but the victim's family, offender as well as those in society.

He says its often hard to determine how to tackle a case because you have to consider all aspects. Dr. Marlene Ramsey, director of undergraduate criminal justice, says today's presentation is important because it educates students on the type of things they could possibly face. Students will also have a chance to give their own presentations on the case, followed by a Q and A from the audience.

There will be a lot of people attending this event this morning, including Assistant DA of Dougherty county judicial circuit, Victoria Johnson as well as the family attorney, Chevene Bowers King, Jr.

The event begins at 10am at Orene Hall on Albany State campus.

