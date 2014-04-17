WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/17/14): Irwin Co.'s Kyle Posey

Our student-athlete of the week has worked hard his entire career.

On Thursday, it all paid off.

Irwin County baseball star Kyle Posey signed a baseball scholarship with Brewton-Parker Thursday afternoon.



Posey is not only a star on the diamond, but in the classroom, where he has a 4.0 GPA and is fourth in his class.



He says he always wanted to be an honor graduate, and worked towards that goal.

"Of course, you get academic money that can help pay for it," he says. "I always wanted to have good grades, so even if I didn't have a baseball scholarship, I knew I'd be able to get into college and get a degree."

Posey says he plans to go pre-med in college and work towards a career in sports medicine.

