WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/10/14): Crisp Academy's Kara White

Our student-athlete of the week has a nearly perfect record on the court and in the classroom.

Whether it's four state titles, or a 4.0 GPA, Crisp Academy's Kara White is impressing athletically and academically.

White is the shooting guard for the Lady Wildcats team that won it's fourth straight state title last month.



She's also on track to be her class' salutatorian.



White says she'd like to walk on and play college basketball if possible, but says if she can't, she's glad she took her studies seriously.

"I really want to be successful when I grow up," she says. "I don't want to rely just on sports. I want to be able to have a name for myself afterward."

White also runs track and cross country. She says she's trying to decide between Mercer and Georgia.

