WALB's Most Wanted: Copper Wire Thieves

On this Thursday's Most Wanted, a pair of copper wire thieves are caught on camera. Crisp County Sheriff's investigators need your help identifying them.

You can get a really good look at one of the men. April 1st, these two broke in a warehouse on 11th Avenue and stole a large amount of high voltage copper wire. What they didn't realize was a trail camera captured their crime. Both men are black, one is 6 foot tall and weighs 215 pounds.

The second is five foot eight to six foot and weighs around 180 to 200 pounds.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock has posted a reward for information that results in the arrest of the burglars.

If you have any information Call the Crisp County Sheriff's Office at 229-276-2600. Tonight the Crisp County Copper Wire Crooks become two of WALB's Most Wanted.