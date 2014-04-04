Family, leaders rally for Kendrick Johnson in Macon

Family and leaders in Macon called for justice in the death of Lowndes County teen Kendrick Johnson Friday.

The 17-year-old student was found dead in a rolled-up gym mat at his high school last year.

"It's almost a year and a half now, we want action," said Attorney Benjamin Crump. "We want to see something happen and that's why these community leaders are here to say we want something to happen."

An initial autopsy ruled Johnson's death an accident. But a second autopsy commissioned by his family blamed it on apparent non-accidental blunt force trauma.

Because of questions raised by the family, U.S. Attorney Michael Moore opened an investigation in October.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.