Most Wanted: Colquitt Co. rapist

A rapist remains on the loose more than three years after a violent assault. Investigators hope a sketch will lead to his real identity.

Colquitt County investigators developed the sketch with the GBI based on the description a female victim gave, following her attack in August 2011. Investigators say she was raped and beaten.

The man appears to be in his mid 40's with medium brown complexion and medium build, but some distinct characteristics include a salt and pepper low afro, glasses and acne around his chin.

Detectives believe this man could be driving a maroon extended cab or four door pickup truck. We showed these sketches back in February of 2012, and it generated some phone calls, but none led to an arrest.

Take another look. Maybe you've seen the man around the Moultire-Colquitt County area. His victim certainly deserves justice in this case. If you know who he is call the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office at 616-7430.

