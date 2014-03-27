WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (3/27/14): Tiftarea's Jordan Walker

Tiftarea junior Jordan Walker was a key part of the Panthers' state title during his freshman season. He's also a key contributor to his community.

Walker was named the Georgia Junior Golfer of the Year in 2013, something he calls a great honor.



He's has helped bring one state title to Chula. Now he wants another.



Walker is also a member of Tiftarea's Key Club, which volunteers in the community.



He says he brings the same traits to his volunteer work that he does to the golf course.

"I'd say discipline out of everything, hard work, and dedication," he says. "You're never out of it. You always have a fighting chance."

Walker says he'd like to continue his golf career through college and further on, either on the PGA Tour or as a club pro.



He's been playing golf since he was three years old, after his father got him started.

