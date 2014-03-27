WALB's Most Wanted: Antwan Frost, Fredrina Coleman and Thomas Knight

On this edition of Most Wanted, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down three people with active warrants. They all have ties to Albany.

Take a look at 27-year-old Antwan Frost. He goes by the Nickname Cool B. He's wanted for felony probation on a robbery charge. He's five foot eight and 175 pounds.

Deputies are also looking for 31-year-old Fredrina Coleman. She goes by the nickname Ree Ree. She's wanted on two counts of felony probation violation.

A burglary warrant has been issued Thomas Knight. He's 39-years-old five foot six and weighs 170 pounds. Again all three are believed to either work or live in the Albany Dougherty County area.

If you have any information contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 229-849-2555. Tonight Antwan Frost, Fredrina Coleman and Thomas Knight become 3 of WALB's Most Wanted.

