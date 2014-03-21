WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (3/20/14): SCA's Hannah King

Our student-athlete of the week is a soccer star and an academic star.

Sherwood Christian Academy junior Hannah King says while soccer is her sport, her work in the classroom always comes first.

King is a starter for the Lady Eagles, and could be the school's valedictorian next year.



She also plays club soccer year round, and says she has to make sacrifices to make sure she gets her studies done.



King says it's all about priorities, and her future always stays atop her list.

"My parents have made sure that I know as I've gone up through school that it'll get me in far places," says King. "I'll be able to pick what college I go to and that kind of thing, so it's definitely an important thing for me."

King says she hopes to play college soccer after graduating, then would like to go into the ministry.

