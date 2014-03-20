Lowndes Co. Officials: Email confession in Kendrick Johnson case a hoax

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says an anonymous email detailing a confession to killing Kendrick Johnson is a hoax.

WALB has obtained a copy of the e-mail, sent to the sheriff's office on January 27th, 2014.

In the e-mail, the sender claims that a friend of theirs was at a party the previous weekend and was told by someone else at the party that Kendrick Johnson was murdered.

"Yesterday, we were able to identify the source of the e-mail and actually went and interviewed that person, who is a juvenile," said Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Stryde Jones. "In speaking with the sender of the e-mail, what we found was that this was information she didn't know factually, she had heard rumors. But, she felt that it was important that the information be submitted."

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled up gym mat in the Lowndes County High School gym in January 2013.

The false email implicated four people in the suspicious death. It also prompted the Lowndes County Assistant District Attorney to order Internet records according to CNN.

Since Johnson's death, authorities have ruled that it was an accident. His parents contend their son was murdered.

Because of questions raised by the family, U.S. Attorney Michael Moore opened an investigation in October.

Jones says even though the information in the anonymous e-mail are just rumors, the sheriff's office isn't necessarily done following up on these rumors.

"We want to continue out, and if we can find the source of the information then obviously that's what we would like to do," Jones stated.

Jones says that's the way the sheriff's office has approached the case from the very beginning.

"We've said all along that if information comes in, we'll follow up on it and act accordingly and that's what we did in this case," Jones explained.

Jones did say that some more interviews stemming from this anonymous e-mail will be conducted soon, but did not elaborate.

