WALB’S Most Wanted: Jahmal McGee

Take a look at 20-year-old Jahmal McGee. Valdosta Police Department issued warrants charging him with aggravated assault, armed robbery, among other crimes.

They say he stabbed 48-year-old Leon Mitchell in the back multiple times. A driver saw Mitchell lying in the middle of Lee Street Lane the morning of March 13th and called 911.

He survived the attack but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries at South Georgia Medical Center.

If you know where McGee is call Valdosta Police at 293-3145. Tonight Jahmal Mcgee becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.