Claim of email confession in Kendrick Johnson death, subpoena made

Authorities are investigating an anonymous email detailing the confession of an ex-schoolmate to killing Kendrick Johnson, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office in Valdosta, GA.

According to CNN, a Lowndes County assistant district attorney is ordering a communications company to hand over the Internet records in hopes of finding who sent the email.

Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled up gym mat in the Lowndes County High School gym in January 2013.

The email's sender claims to have been given information by someone who allegedly was aware of a confession in Johnson's death by one of four people who were implicated in the email.

Since Johnson's death, authorities have ruled that it was an accident. His parents contend their son was murdered.

Because of questions raised by the family, U.S. Attorney Michael Moore opened an investigation in October.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.