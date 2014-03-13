Johnson classmates, adults subpoenaed

CNN is reporting that a federal grand jury in Macon has subpoenaed several people in connection with an investigation into the death of Kendrick Johnson at Lowndes Co. High School last year.

Johnson's death was originally ruled accidental, but the family has refused to believe that, and several demonstrations have been staged in Valdosta over the case.

http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/13/justice/kendrick-johnson-schoolmates-subpoena/index.html?hpt=hp_t2

